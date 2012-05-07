Draft fallout: Do the Giants have best skill players in NFL?

253 draft picks transformed the NFL in a matter of days. Around the League will examine the aftershocks by asking one post-draft burning question for all 32 teams. The AFC is done; let's kickstart the NFC with the defending champions.
When the New York Giants won their first Super Bowl under Tom Coughlin, they were known for the offensive line and their defensive line. The pass rush remains fearsome, but the identity of this team has changed. Eli Manning has become one of the best quarterbacks in football, in part because he's surrounded by incredible skill position talent.
Giants general manager Jerry Reese is known for drafting talent over need, but he combined the two with No. 32 overall selection running back David Wilson from Virginia Tech. Wilson should be a serious upgrade over Brandon Jacobs, who was in decline and couldn't help on passing downs. Wilson is a dynamic, three-down player just like Ahmad Bradshaw. His addition will give Tom Coughlin options.
LSU wideout Rueben Randle was taken late in the second round, but we wouldn't be surprised if he played starter snaps sooner than later. Imagine: Hakeem Nicks on one side, Randle on the other, and Victor Cruz playing out of the slot. Randle is a deep threat who should effectively replace Mario Manningham. Last year's third-round pick, Jerrel Jernigan, will be fighting for snaps.
The Giants don't need their two rookies to be stars right away. They have plenty. They just need Wilson and Randle to fit in as contributors to what might be the deepest group of explosive skill position talent in football. Coughlin and Manning have a lot of toys to play with this year, and they can all take it the distance.