Draft fallout: Can the Chicago Bears' O-line survive?

253 draft picks transformed the NFL in a matter of days. Around the League will examine the aftershocks by asking one post-draft burning question for all 32 teams.
Jay Cutler could only laugh when he was asked whether the team's offensive line will improve with former offensive coordinator Mike Martz out of the picture. Then he said: "Hope so."
Chicago Bears fans can only hope for improvement from within because the team surprisingly didn't address the line in the draft. Look, we've got no problem with the Bears taking Shea McClellin in the first round. He's a nice complement to Julius Peppers. We're not as in love with Alshon Jeffery in the second round.
The Bears invested three picks in the secondary and yet they continued to ignore the line on draft day. You can't solve all your problems in one draft, but the line remains Chicago's biggest problem. The team is hoping J'Marcus Webb magically improves at left tackle. The Bears aren't sure what they have in former first-round pick Chris Williams. Last year's first-round pick, Gabe Carimi, is a question mark coming off a big injury.
It's too early to criticize new Bears general manager Phil Emery. He inherited this mess of an offensive line. Unfortunately for Cutler, that line is going to look familiar in 2012.