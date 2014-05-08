Around the League

Presented By

Draft Day Buzz: Last-minute whispers around the NFL

Published: May 08, 2014 at 05:31 AM

Mock drafts of the world, we banish thee!

We've come to the end of the (very) long and winding road to the 2014 NFL Draft. By tonight, all the first-round speculation about one of the more compelling draft classes in recent memory will be put to rest. Thank goodness.

Will Jadeveon Clowney go No. 1? Will a team trade with the Texans to get that pick? Who lands Khalil Mack? Is Sammy Watkins the first wide receiver off the board? And what of Jonathan Paul Manziel? There's no way JFF ends up in ... Jerrah World, does he?

The mocks can soon be mocked. The truth is about to set us free. The inexorable march of time is, for once, working in favor of the common man.

Around The League will be at Radio City Music Hall tonight. Here's some last-minute buzz before Roger Goodell takes the stage:

» Jerry Jones might love Johnny Football, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport says it's Blake Bortles who actually sits atop Dallas' draft board at quarterback.

How to watch the NFL draft

Roger-Goodell-140502-PQ.jpg

With the 2014 NFL Draft officially underway, find out how to catch all the action from Radio City Music Hall on NFL Network. More ...

» Peter King of TheMMQB.com wrote that he will be "very surprised" if the Niners don't make a "Falcons/Julio Jones-type move" up the draft board. Remember, GM Trent Baalke has six picks in the top 100.

»Also from King: There's a very real chance the Rams take Clowney if the South Carolina stud doesn't come off the board at No. 1. King writes that the Rams aren't concerned about Clowney's drop in production in his final season under Steve Spurrier.

» A week after saying the Browns were best suited to take a QB later in the draft, coach Mike Pettine told USA Today that Manziel will "be in the discussion at four." Does anybody have the slightest idea what the Browns are going to do tonight? Mission accomplished, we suppose.

»Jeff Fisher stood beside Sam Bradford on stage at a St. Louis Rams pre-draft event Wednesday night and told a crowd of season-ticket holders: "Sam's our guy." It will be some cold-blooded primetime soap opera stuff if the team pulls the rug out from under their QB tonight.

» In case you missed it: The Mailman, Chris Wesseling, offered up 12 takeaways from Mike Mayock's first and only mock draft of the year.

» Joe Buscaglia of WGR-AM in Buffalo is reporting that the Bills are "very serious" about taking LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at No. 9, according to league sources. If that happens, expect to see Steve Johnson on the trade block.

» More Manziel madness: Jordan Raanan of NJ.com is reporting that the Giants would seriously consider drafting Manziel, according to a person with knowledge of the team's draft philosophy. This does not feel like a Giants-like move at all.

» Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports that the Raiders "are believed to prefer" Texas A&M wide receiver Mike Evans over Clemson's Watkins. Both players could still be on the board when Oakland picks at No. 5.

» Brett Favre, who has in retirement embraced his destiny as the evolutionary Randy Savage, calls Manziel "the best playmaker" in the draft.

»UCLA linebacker Anthony Barr told Rapoport that he sees the Titans as the best fit for him.

"The linebackers coach (Lou Spanos) was my defensive coordinator last year," said Barr, who was named one of Subway's Famous Fans this week. "I do have a lot of familiarity with that, that defense they play over there. I know Akeem Ayers pretty well, and I think it would be a pretty seamless fit and that'd be awesome."

»The Texans have said for weeks they knew who they liked with the No. 1 pick, but were open to trading the selection. ESPN reported Thursday that Houston now is not expecting a trade and is happy to stick at No. 1 and take their man.

»Manziel is still a possibility for the Minnesota Vikings at No. 8, Rapoport reported. Coaches, scouts and evaluators are meeting later today with the owners to discuss the course of action if Manziel is available when they are on the clock.

»There are conflicting stories out there about Ryan Mallettpossibly being traded to the Houston Texans, but Rapoport confirms there is "a lot of interest" in Mallett from Houston. He wouldn't be surprised if a deal happened.

»Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told NFL Media's Rich Hollenberg he is currently in active discussions about trading the No. 6 pick. Rapoport added it might be easier for the Falcons to trade to No. 4, targeting Mack, rather than getting up to No. 1 for Clowney.

»Rapoport reported that the Oakland Raiders like Derek Carr. While the No. 5 pick is too high for Carr to come off the board, it is possible Reggie McKenzie could trade back into the latter end of the first round to nab the quarterback.

»NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported from the Jacksonville Jaguars facility that the Jags have "keen interest" in Evans as well as Watkins. The Jags clearly have a need at receiver with the uncertainty of Justin Blackmon's future.

»Seahawks GM John Schneider told NFL Media's Alex Flanagan that it's "fairly realistic" his team will trade out of the first round, where Seattle holds the 32nd overall pick. "Depending on what our board looks like at that point, if a player falls to us, that's great, otherwise, our second and third rounds are pretty strong," Schneider said.

» Rumors of the Detroit Lions moving up to target a wide receiver have run rampant. However, if Detroit stays at No. 10, Rapoport said one player to watch is Barr. The team "loves him," according to Rapoport.

*The "Around The League Podcast" Draft Preview Spectacular is all you need before draft day. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW