Draft buzz: Sharrif Floyd responds to criticism

Sharrif Floydis ranked the top 4-3 defensive tackle by NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock, and seven of eight NFL.com mock drafts have the Florida prospect being selected third overall by the Oakland Raiders. However, some scouts have questioned his arm length and claimed his high rankings were a product of the media.
Floyd was asked on "NFL AM" on Tuesday morning how he responded to that type of criticism.
"In my eyes there is no roadblock that is going to stop me," Floyd said on NFL Network. "A lot of people ask me 'Do you feel as though your arms are short?' And I say, 'I don't play like my arms are short.' So my tape speaks for itself and the type of person I am speaks for itself."
Here's more draft buzz from around the NFL:
» Bob McGinn's draft series for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel continued with a look at how important the sack stat is in evaluating pass rushers.
McGinn asked 16 personnel men to name the best pass rusher in the 2013 NFL Draft. Dion Jordan led with 6 1/2 votes, followed by Jarvis Jones (four), Barkevious Mingo (2 1/2), Ziggy Ansah (two) and Tank Carradine (one).
Interesting to see Ansah, who has been discussed as a top-five pick -- and was ranked by many scouts as the top defensive end -- only is viewed as the fourth-best pass rusher.
Brooks: Planning to perfection
Bucky Brooks puts on his GM hat, laying out the optimal draft-day strategies -- including contingencies -- for all 32 teams. More ...
» The St. Louis Rams sent offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti to Clemson on Monday to take another look at wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday, citing a league source.
» The Jacksonville Jaguars know who they'll select at No. 2 overall to the point that general manager David Caldwell said Monday that when he is on the clock Thursday, he only will wait five of the allotted 10 minutes for any last-ditch trade offers, according to The Florida Times Union.
» NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell compared Jordan to former Pro Bowl pass rusher Jason Taylor.