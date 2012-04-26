Draft Buzz: Panthers zeroing in on Coples?

There are so many draft rumors floating around right now that we can barely contain them.
So instead of breaking what we hear into a numerous ATL posts and milking pageviews ... let's put the latest all right here:
- The Panthers would love it if Justin Blackmon fell in the draft. If not, the Charlotte Observer believes they are zeroed in on Quinton Coples. The team met with Coples and his family for a few hours earlier this week.
- NFL Network's Michael Lombardi hears that Bruce Irvin of Virginia was told by a team in the bottom third of the first round that they will take him. ATL's best guess: San Francisco.
- Jason La Canfora's latest column is full of goodies. Between Kansas City and Arizona, he doesn't think Michael Floyd will last past No. 12. We agree. And there is a lot of talk the team could trade back into the first round for Brandon Weeden.
- All signs point to the Packers looking hard at Boise State pass rusher Shea McClellin. Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel lays out the case for Green Bay focusing on defense. Both local Green Bay papers have the team taking McClellin in their mock drafts.
- Albert Breer reports the Patriots have looked into a trade up with the Seahawks at No. 12. We'll embarrass ourselves with a guess of a possible target there: Chandler Jones.
- Ian Rapoport says the Cowboys want safety Mark Barron. If they don't get him, here are the three players they are targeting.
- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's best guess for the Steelers' first pick: Linebacker Dont'a Hightower. Unless the Ravenstrade in front of them.
Phew, that was fun. Tonight is going to be crazy.