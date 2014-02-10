Doug Williams joins Washington Redskins as executive

The team announced Monday morning that Williams was hired as a front-office personnel executive. Williams worked in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front office from 2004 to 2010 before stints as a general manager in the UFL and as the coach at Grambling State. Redskins general manager Bruce Allen, who is known more for his work on the business side of the league, also hired Williams to work for him in his personnel department in Tampa.
The move reunites Williams with the franchise that he led to a title in Super Bowl XXII, when he was the game's MVP. The negotiations about his return have been ongoing for a while.
"It's great to be home again," Williams said. "It also is great to be affiliated with a GM and coach who are so focused and dedicated to winning. I have only one mission: to help this team obtain the talent it needs so the fans can experience the Super Bowl they deserve."
It's notable Williams was hired before the draft. Mike Shanahan held a lot of personnel power in Washington, so there was a need for another experienced hand in the front office. Allen found a familiar face.
