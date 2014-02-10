Doug Williams joins Washington Redskins as executive

The team announced Monday morning that Williams was hired as a front-office personnel executive. Williams worked in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front office from 2004 to 2010 before stints as a general manager in the UFL and as the coach at Grambling State. Redskins general manager Bruce Allen, who is known more for his work on the business side of the league, also hired Williams to work for him in his personnel department in Tampa.