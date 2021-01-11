Doug Pederson firing puts Eagles' Carson Wentz decision front and center

The Eagles have manifold roster issues to address beyond Wentz. In his Monday statement regarding the decision to part ways with Pederson, Lurie indicated that he and Pederson did not share the same vision of what it would take to revive the Eagles for the long term. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Pederson wanted to promote from within his coaching staff for both offensive and defensive coordinator jobs, and that Lurie did not agree with that plan. Remember there was tumult surrounding Pederson's staff last offseason, as well, when the coach parted ways with then-offensive coordinator Mike Groh and receivers coach Carson Walch a day after giving them a public vote of confidence.

In his statement, Lurie lauded Pederson, and said he looks forward to him being inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

"But as the leader of this organization, it is imperative for me to do what I believe is best for everyone as we look ahead to the future and move into our next chapter," Lurie said. "I know that we have work to do to get back to where we want to be, but I also believe that we have an exceptionally strong group of people in this organization who can help set us up for future success."

This firing is not quite as shocking as it might appear on the surface. Pederson remains a Philadelphia immortal, but the landscape is littered with NFL coaches who can attest to a cruel reality -- even a Lombardi Trophy is not accompanied by a lifetime appointment. The direction of the franchise has been pointing downward ever since that championship parade, the Eagles' continued appearances in the postseason being a function more of the mediocrity of the NFC East than the performance of the Eagles.