Philadelphia Eagles knock off Patriots, win Super Bowl

Even with a few lapses in judgment, it's hardly fair to nitpick Brady's performance in his unprecedented eighth Super Bowl. Without benefit of Cooks or a consistent ground attack, he directed a big-play attack that riddled one of the league's stingiest defenses for an astonishing 613 net yards -- good for yet another Super Bowl record. The proud owner of every major postseason record among quarterbacks, Brady has now crossed the 10,000-yard passing threshold, nearly 3,000 more than second-place Peyton Manning: