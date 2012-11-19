Doug Martin, Julian Edelman deliver key Week 11 runs

The New Orleans Saints have rushed for 541 yards in the three games Darren Sproles has missed with a broken left hand. Of those yards, 153 came in Sunday's 38-17 lashing of the Oakland Raiders. Mark Ingram's 27-yard touchdown gallop was the cherry on top. This looks like the team we saw gashing opponents on the ground in August, before the 0-4 start. The Saints love to use Sproles in the air attack, but they must find a way to keep the running game in focus upon his return.