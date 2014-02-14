Doug Marrone unsure if Kevin Kolb will return to Bills

The Bills signed Kevin Kolb to a two-year deal last March, but a second run in Buffalo is far from certain, according to his coach.
"He's under contract and I'm not aware of really what exactly is going on right now, whether he's planning to come back, whether he's not going to come back," Doug Marrone told WGR-AM on Friday, per ESPN.com. "I have not been informed of anything to that nature."
Kolb didn't even make it into the regular season in 2013. An August concussion landed him on injured reserve amid whispers that he was contemplating retirement. After suffering a string of head injuries, Kolb's once promising future is entirely up in the air and we don't expect the Bills to absorb his weighty $1 million roster bonus due next month.
Cutting the 29-year-old signal-caller would save $3.1 million against the cap. Besides, Buffalo has plenty of quarterbacks with Thad Lewis, Jeff Tuel and Dennis Dixon on the payroll behind starter EJ Manuel.
If anyone will challenge the second-year passer, it's Lewis, who showed a dash of promise in five starts. Manuel struggled mightily in his rookie season -- even in a reduced and simplified scheme -- but the team is committed to giving him every chance to succeed in Year 2.
We'd be surprised if Kolb is along for the ride.
