 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Doug Marrone: EJ Manuel will be type of QB we all want

Published: Dec 10, 2013 at 03:00 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

When the Around The League gang broke down Sunday's games on the podcast, we couldn't help but notice a disturbing trend from the Buffalo Bills.

Sunday's 27-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers marked quarterback EJ Manuel's lowest point of the season. The rookie's fourinterceptionslookugly on paper, but even more concerning is how lost he looked against Tampa's underrated defense.

After the game, Doug Marrone acknowledged the Bills' coaching staff would shrink the playbook going forward, giving Manuel less to ponder on the field in hopes he'll use these final three games to, as Marrone put it to WGR-AM in Buffalo, "create a foundation and identity."

On Monday, Marrone assured Bills fans that the team's first-round draft pick is on a trajectory to succeed in Buffalo.

"I know this. I will say this. He will play to a point one day where I'm going to be able to stand here and say, 'You know what? I'm proud of him. It's awesome. He's that type of quarterback that we all want,'" Marrone said.

"He has the ability to do it, there's no doubt in my mind ... There are times when things break down and it's not necessarily his fault. Whether it be a route, a wrong route, a missed assignment up front, not winning the physical battle somewhere along the line. I think all of those things factor into play."

It hasn't been a gleaming season for rookie passers. Tampa's Mike Glennon is the surprise of the bunch, but Geno Smith of the New York Jets has been a frightful hot-and-cold act, ranking dead last among all NFL starters, per Pro Football Focus. Manuel sits just one spot above Geno, having graded negatively in every game this season save for two. Manuel's 6.3 yards per attempt rank 39th and just above the Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith among all qualifying passers.

In a time when quarterbacks are expected to emerge as special beings immediately, that hasn't happened in Buffalo. A full offseason will help, but the days of the project passer are over. Manuel -- like all NFL signal-callers -- faces a ticking clock to prove he's what the Bills drafted him to be.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped all the Week 14 games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.