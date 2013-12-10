Doug Marrone: EJ Manuel will be type of QB we all want

It hasn't been a gleaming season for rookie passers. Tampa's Mike Glennon is the surprise of the bunch, but Geno Smith of the New York Jets has been a frightful hot-and-cold act, ranking dead last among all NFL starters, per Pro Football Focus. Manuel sits just one spot above Geno, having graded negatively in every game this season save for two. Manuel's 6.3 yards per attempt rank 39th and just above the Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith among all qualifying passers.