Doug Marrone botches Buffalo Bills' backup QB's name

Citing the harsh reality of Tarvaris Jacksonsitting atop the quarterback depth chart, Around The League's Gregg Rosenthal recently placed the Buffalo Bills in the AFC's free agency "losers" category.
What's even more depressing than the Bills' starting quarterback is that new coach Doug Marrone doesn't even know his backup's correct name. Speaking to SI.com's Don Banks, Marrone recently referred to Aaron Corp -- the only other quarterback on his roster -- as "Andy" Corp.
It's hard to fault Marrone for that one. Corp hardly is a household name. A former five-star high school recruit, Corp started his college career at USC only to transfer to Richmond upon losing the starting job to Matt Barkley. He lasted just a few weeks on the Bills' roster last offseason after signing as an undrafted free agent.
Marrone tacitly acknowledged his team's quarterback woes by poking fun at the notion of a "franchise quarterback."
"I always think to myself, 'What do people mean when they say franchise?' You know? What's the definition of that?" Marrone said. "We're going to have somebody back there playing that position for us. I don't know what category to put them in."
A working definition for franchise quarterback might be as elusive as one for obscenity, but you can bet Marrone's AFC East counterpart on the New England Patriots knows it when he sees it.
The Bills have the longest active postseason drought in the NFL. Marrone's challenge is to find a quarterback to deliver the franchise's first playoff victory since Jim Kelly was under center in 1995. No NFL team has a greater need at the position heading into the 2013 NFL Draft.