Doug Legurksy signed by San Diego Chargers

A day after the San Diego Chargers placed starting center Nick Hardwick on injured reserve, the team tried to fill the gap up front by adding Doug Legursky.
The Chargers announced on Thursday the signing of the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills interior offensive lineman. Legursky started 11 games at left guard for the Bills in 2013 but has also played center in his five-year career.
The 28-year-old has only two seasons under his belt as a starter for the majority of the year -- last season in Buffalo and 2011 for Pittsburgh. Filling in for Hardwick, quarterback Philip Rivers' starting center for most of his career, will be a tough task.