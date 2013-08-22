Doug Free playing new position for Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys lost left guards Nate Livings and Ronald Leary to knee surgeries earlier this month. Free has been competing with Jermey Parnell at right tackle throughout camp, a battle the Cowboys hoped Free would win considering his $3.5 million salary. Free took a huge pay cut just to stay in Dallas, and yet he still might wind up as the NFL's highest-paid backup. The 6-foot-6, seven-year pro practiced at right guard Wednesday, with Mackenzy Bernadeau sliding to the left side.