Doug Baldwin stays with Seahawks at RFA deadline

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the restricted free agent deadline passed without Baldwin signing an offer sheet with another team, according to a source informed of his situation.
Baldwin has yet to sign the $2.1 million second-round tender offered by the Seahawks in March. The wide receiver failed to garner any interest on the open market during the RFA window. He signed a waiver to join teammates in voluntary workouts.
Rapoport reports that the Seahawks do see Baldwin in their future plans, though the receiver does not appear to be at the top of the team's priority list at this time. Seattle recently completed a rich deal with safety Earl Thomas. It's believed that a long-term pact for cornerback Richard Sherman could be next.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down draft news and rumors and plays the popular prediction game, "Go Get My Lunch!"