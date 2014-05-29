Doug Baldwin, Seahawks strike two-year extension

The two sides agreed to a two-year extension on top of the restricted free agent tender, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, according to a source involved in the process. The deal is worth $4.3 million a year for a total of $13 million, with almost $11 million in new money.
Baldwin showed up for voluntary OTAs without signing his restricted free agent tender, making good on his promise not to hold out.
"Doug has been a tremendous player," coach Pete Carroll said following Tuesday's OTAs, per ESPN.com. "When you go back and look at the last few years, and you look at the significant plays that have happened, he's been a part in a lot of big stuff."
According to Rapoport, one reason behind the three-year deal -- compared to other receivers who signed for four or five years -- was so Baldwin, who turns 26 in September, can be a free agent again before the age of 30.
The 5-foot-10 receiver is coming off his best season, with 50 catches for 778 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored the Seahawks' final touchdown in the Super Bowl. In three seasons in Seattle, Baldwin has 130 catches for 1,932 yards and 12 touchdowns.
