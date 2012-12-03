Donte' Stallworth, New England Patriots to reunite

The New England Patriots are going back to an old friend to help fill a hole on the wide receiver depth chart. And it's not Deion Branch this time.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will sign Donte' Stallworth on Tuesday, according to a source who spoke with player. Stallworth, 31, has tried out for a few teams since the Patriots cut him in August, but he hasn't been on a roster this season.
Stallworth's anticipated signing doesn't bode well for Julian Edelman, who injured his foot during Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. He was seen on crutches after the game. The Patriots are lacking depth after cutting Branch last month and losing practice-squad player Greg Salas to the Philadelphia Eagles on waivers.
Stallworth was with the Patriots for their 2007 run to the Super Bowl, and this could give him one last chance to be part of a championship team.