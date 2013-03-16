Donte' Stallworth injured in hot air balloon accident

Donte' Stallworth was involved in a hot air balloon accident in Miami on Saturday morning that left the free-agent receiver and his girlfriend in the hospital, according to The Associated Press.
Stallworth and his girlfriend suffered burns when the balloon they were riding in crashed into power lines. The couple was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital, but Stallworth did not suffer any permanent damage, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
"He's going to be OK. He has some burns, but he's going to be fine," Rosenhaus said. "He will be able to continue his NFL career. The injuries are not to the extent they will jeopardize his career."
A third person in the balloon was not injured.
Miami-Dade County police spokesman Roy Rutland only would confirm to NFL.com that a hot air balloon had crashed into power lines in Miami at 10:02 a.m. ET. He said the incident is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The NTSB had no immediate information about the crash, but NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said his agency and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident. A preliminary report will be available in approximately 10 days.
Stallworth spent part of last season with the New England Patriots, catching one pass for a 63-yard touchdown. Since being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft, Stallworth also has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins.
Stallworth pled guilty to a DUI manslaughter charge in 2009 as part of plea deal with prosecutors. He received a 30-day jail sentence and subsequently was suspended for the entire 2009 NFL season.
We wish his girlfriend and him a quick recovery.
UPDATE: Stallworth later thanked everyone who offered their support to him on Twitter: