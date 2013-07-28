Donovan McNabb will retire with Philadelphia Eagles

McNabb's time in Philadelphia started with boos at the 1999 NFL Draft and ended acrimoniously with a trade to the Washington Redskins in 2010. The interim was a schizophrenic love-hate relationship between fans and the quarterback.
McNabb, who is in the process of launching his career as a broadcast analyst, is the Eagles' all-time leader in every major passing category, including attempts (4,746), completions (2,801), yards (32,873) and touchdowns (216). In his 11-year stint with the Eagles, McNabb won 91 regular-season games and nine playoff games.
McNabb deserves credit for shouldering a franchise and making it one of the NFL's most consistent teams over a 10-year period, but he might end up being better remembered for failing to win a Super Bowl.
Unfortunately for McNabb, while he should be praised for playing an entire game with a broken ankle, he'll probably be thought of more for throwing up in Super Bowl XXXIX.
McNabb, who also played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2011, always will be remembered as an Eagle, and retiring as one completes his NFL circle of life.