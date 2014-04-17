Donovan McNabb serves day in jail after DUI charge

Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb was released from an Arizona jail Thursday after serving a one-day sentence for a misdemeanor DUI charge, according to the Maricopa County (Ariz.) Sheriff's Office.
McNabb was cited Dec. 15 of last year for speeding (81 mph in a 65-mph speed limit area) and driving while under the influence in Maricopa County, according to court records. McNabb pleaded guilty to DUI on March 27. Nine days of his sentence were suspended, court officials said, pending the completion of alcohol screening.
McNabb, 37, last played in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings in 2011. His greatest success came with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and reached four NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.
McNabb had his number retired by the Eagles during a halftime ceremony last September. He currently works as an analyst with Fox Sports 1.