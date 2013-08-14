Donovan McNabb: RGIII 'brainwashed' by Redskins

Robert Griffin III has enough people around him whom he trusts. He says he doesn't need any advice from Donovan McNabb.
"I don't think Donovan is an idiot by any means," Griffin told GQ in an article that came out this week. "But right now, it's probably best we don't talk."
McNabb is not an unbiased party when it comes to dealing with the Shanahan clan, and it's no secret that the former quarterback didn't mesh with his coaches on the Washington Redskins. Cue McNabb's griping.
"I'm just trying to help him, but clearly the young generation think they have all the answers," McNabb said Tuesday on his radio show, via Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia. "And he's going through a little turmoil right now of trying to get out on the field. And it's unfortunate, but that's where we're at right now as far as these young quarterbacks who think they have all the answers.
"I honestly think that over there in Washington, he's getting brainwashed."
In summary, McNabb would like Griffin to get off his lawn. And watch his back.
"I hope the best for the young man," McNabb said. "But the direction he's going in is really a direction he does not want to do. He does not want to go there with me."