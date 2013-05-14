Donovan McNabb: I'll retire with Philadelphia Eagles

Around the League

Donovan McNabb said Monday he will retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former No. 2 overall pick out of Syracuse spent last season out of football as an occasional NFL Network guest analyst and radio personality.

McNabb said on NBC Sports Radio that the Eagles suggested Sept. 19 as a potential date for a ceremony. The Week 3 "Thursday Night Football" matchup on NFL Network would be apropos as Andy Reid, the man who drafted McNabb, will be making his return to Lincoln Financial Field with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles have not made an official announcement on McNabb's statement, according to the Philadelphia Daily News. When contacted by NFL.com on Tuesday morning, an Eagles spokesman said the team is aware of the report but is not commenting on it.

McNabb was serenaded with resounding boos when he was drafted in 1999, but the resilient quarterback went on to set nearly every significant franchise passing record: passing yards (32,873), touchdown passes (216), completions (2,801) and attempts (4,746). He was traded to the Washington Redskins in 2010 and then to the Minnesota Vikings in 2011. He started six games for the Vikings before being benched.

McNabb said the boisterous, negative fans who directed their ire at him in Philadelphia were the minority, and he has nothing but fond memories of Philly.

"There was never any animosity from the Philly fans," he said, via The Post-Standard. "I have nothing but love for the Philly fans, even the ones who were highly criticizing me or opinionated in any way. I can't get upset at them because my job is to get out on the field and be productive. That's what quarterbacking is all about."

