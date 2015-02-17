Donnie Avery, A.J. Jenkins released by Chiefs

General manager John Dorsey acknowledged in late December that the Kansas City Chiefswill have to address their wide receiver problem this offseason.
After completing the 2014 evaluation process, the team announced the releases of Donnie Avery and A.J. Jenkins on Tuesday.
Outplayed by undrafted rookie Albert Wilson while battling through a nagging, season-long groin injury, Avery appeared in just six games last year.
The brittle speed merchant totaled 772 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 55 receptions in two seasons with the Chiefs after signing a three-year, $8.55 million contract in March of 2013.
Jenkins, the 49ers' No. 30 overall pick in 2012, is one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory. He has managed a paltry 17 receptions for 223 yards in three NFL seasons under Jim Harbaugh and Andy Reid, two of the most respected offensive coaches in the game.
It will be interesting to see if Dorsey also opts to cut ties with nominal No. 1 receiver Dwayne Bowe, who is due an untenable $10.75 million salary after failing to find the end zone even once in 2014.
To put the lack of production in perspective, Kansas City became the first team since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger without a single touchdown by a wide receiver.
Expect the Chiefs to keep a watchful eye on all of the most promising wideout prospects at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews this week's NFL Scouting Combine with Bucky Brooks. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.