Donald Trump asked about investing in Buffalo Bills?

Donald Trump, NFL owner?
The New York business tycoon said Tuesday he has been contacted by a group seeking to purchase the Buffalo Bills.
"People have actually talked to me about the Bills," Trump told WBEN-AM in Buffalo, N.Y., per ESPN.com. "I mean, the group of people called me -- would I be interested in investing, and I'll take a look at it. I mean, I look at a lot of things. I'll take a look at it."
Speculation about the long-term future of the franchise has been rampant following the death of owner Ralph Wilson last week. The fear is that an outside group will buy the team from Wilson's family and eventually leave for a bigger market.
Trump said he'd want to keep the franchise in Buffalo.
"I know so many people in Buffalo and they have asked me about looking at that, and I certainly would look at it but I would ... if it were me I'd keep the team in Buffalo," he said. "I think it's something that is really vital to the area. ... It would be catastrophic, in my opinion, if Buffalo lost the Buffalo Bills."
Trump has owned a football team in the past. The billionaire owned the New Jersey Generals of the USFL in the 1980s before the league folded after winning a mere $3 in an anti-trust lawsuit against the NFL. For many, Trump was the ultimate reason the league collapsed.
There still is a long way to go before the sale of the Bills. Trump's sentiments are a positive for Buffalo, but keeping them from moving in the long term will be no small potatoes.
