Donald Penn working with Hall of Famers as holdout continues

Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn, who is holding out from training camp to try and leverage a new or restructured contract, has enlisted Hall of Fame help to stay ready for when there is resolution.
Penn has been working with Hall of Fame tackle Jackie Slater in Southern California. This week, he is expected to go to St. Louis to train with Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, according to someone close to Penn.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month the 34-year-old bookend wants to be paid "among the top-10 left tackles in football." Penn shared that same sentiment during a phone call with NFL Network's Willie McGinest on July 28.
"He wants to probably be paid in the top-10," McGinest said on NFL Total Access. "He's not looking to be the highest paid, the top-5 highest paid. He just wants the respect of what he's done on the field."