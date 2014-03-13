Donald Penn released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The new regime in Tampa Bay continues to unload overpaid players loved by the previous regime.
The Buccaneersannounced the release of offensive tackle Donald Penn on Thursday. Penn signed a monster six-year contract back in 2010 and was set to make $6.75 million in 2014. The Bucs essentially replaced Penn on the roster Thursday with tackle Anthony Collins.
Penn's play careened wildly throughout his career from excellent to awful, but his durability was never a question. Penn hasn't missed a game since entering the league in 2007. He's a massive presence on the field with surprisingly light feet, but his pass protection slumped last season. Turning 31 years old in April, Penn immediately becomes the best tackle available on the open market.
The Bucs continue to aggressively overhaul their offensive line, having dropped Penn and Davin Joseph since the season ended. Their defense is even more impressive.
With Michael Johnson, Alterraun Verner and Clinton McDonald also among their free-agent acquisitions, this is a roster loaded with talent. We believe their roster rivals any defensive depth chart in the league. The Bucs just need to figure out how to score some points.
UPDATE: Penn was on his way Thursday to meet with the Oakland Raiders, according to Rapoport, per a source who had spoken with Penn. The Redskins also were interested.