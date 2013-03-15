Donald Jones, New England Patriots agree to contract

Free-agent tracker
The team agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Donald Jones on a three-year contract, according to NFL.com's Albert Breer. Jones showed potential with the Bills when healthy, but he wasn't often healthy. He also wasn't a great fit for a dink-and-dunk offense with a quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick that didn't throw it deep.
We wouldn't overanalyze a lot of these Patriots moves. Jones, like Leon Washington, is another potential piece to the puzzle. He's a low-cost, low-risk move. We wouldn't even consider him a lock to make the team. The Patriots bring in a ton of players and see who sticks.
It's uncertain if the Patriots will bring back Brandon Lloyd, but they certainly needed numbers at the receiver position. Danny Amendola, Lloyd, and Jones would be their top-three wideouts as of March 15. Luckily, the season doesn't start on March 15.