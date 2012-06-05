Donald Driver solves case of the stolen cleat

Dance champion and part-time football player Donald Driver wanted to give a young fan a keepsake after his annual charity softball game on Sunday. So the Green Bay Packers wideout tossed his cleats and other items of clothing into the crowd.
The only problem: An overzealous woman wrestled a cleat away from a young boy, and the moment was captured on video. Driver was able to set up a meeting with the boy, Stephen Wagner, on Monday.
"Great to meet Stephen! We got him some new cleats, a jersey and baseball bat. Glad I could put a smile on his face!" Driver wrote on his Twitter account.
It's not like we needed any more proof, but Donald Driver is a pretty awesome guy. Well done. He even has sympathy for the woman who took Wagner's cleat.
"Let's remember the woman who grabbed the cleat from Stephen is human. We all make mistakes," Driver wrote. "Stephen is happy and that's what matters most!"
The story doesn't stop there. It became national news, because apparently we've solved all of our serious problems in this country. All of the attention caused the woman in question -- Robyn Ereth -- to release a statement to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
"I recognize that by saying I'm deeply sorry, it may not be enough and sufficient to address the disappointment of this young man on Sunday," she wrote. "I am a huge fan of the Packers and the (Wisconsin) Timber Rattlers and just overreacted in the excitement of the moment. Therefore, I want to apologize for my actions, and I am trying to locate this fan to provide him the shoe and a person-to-person apology."
Ereth has surely suffered enough at this point from all the negative attention. Just reading that statement is painful. Perhaps she can auction off the cleat for charity to wrap this story in a nice little bow.