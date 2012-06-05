Donald Driver solves case of the stolen cleat

"I recognize that by saying I'm deeply sorry, it may not be enough and sufficient to address the disappointment of this young man on Sunday," she wrote. "I am a huge fan of the Packers and the (Wisconsin) Timber Rattlers and just overreacted in the excitement of the moment. Therefore, I want to apologize for my actions, and I am trying to locate this fan to provide him the shoe and a person-to-person apology."