Around the League

Presented By

Donald Driver solves case of the stolen cleat

Published: Jun 05, 2012 at 03:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Dance champion and part-time football player Donald Driver wanted to give a young fan a keepsake after his annual charity softball game on Sunday. So the Green Bay Packers wideout tossed his cleats and other items of clothing into the crowd.

The only problem: An overzealous woman wrestled a cleat away from a young boy, and the moment was captured on video. Driver was able to set up a meeting with the boy, Stephen Wagner, on Monday.

"Great to meet Stephen! We got him some new cleats, a jersey and baseball bat. Glad I could put a smile on his face!" Driver wrote on his Twitter account.

It's not like we needed any more proof, but Donald Driver is a pretty awesome guy. Well done. He even has sympathy for the woman who took Wagner's cleat.

"Let's remember the woman who grabbed the cleat from Stephen is human. We all make mistakes," Driver wrote. "Stephen is happy and that's what matters most!"

The story doesn't stop there. It became national news, because apparently we've solved all of our serious problems in this country. All of the attention caused the woman in question -- Robyn Ereth -- to release a statement to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

"I recognize that by saying I'm deeply sorry, it may not be enough and sufficient to address the disappointment of this young man on Sunday," she wrote. "I am a huge fan of the Packers and the (Wisconsin) Timber Rattlers and just overreacted in the excitement of the moment. Therefore, I want to apologize for my actions, and I am trying to locate this fan to provide him the shoe and a person-to-person apology."

Ereth has surely suffered enough at this point from all the negative attention. Just reading that statement is painful. Perhaps she can auction off the cleat for charity to wrap this story in a nice little bow.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW