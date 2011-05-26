Don't fret, football fans: Experts agree 2011 season will happen

The lockout's end and the start of a new CBA will be simultaneous, because I do not anticipate a court-ordered lifting of the lockout. My expectation is, with the players unlikely to score any substantial court victories, earnest discussions toward putting a long-term CBA in place should begin during in early June, and an agreement will be reached somewhere around the Fourth of July. Coaches and general managers then are going to spend what normally is a down period navigating through what likely will be as wild and furious a free-agency/trade period as the NFL has ever seen. Although training camps might be delayed and there could be some adjustments needed to preseason schedules, the regular season should be able to start on time.