Don Shula undergoes medical treatment, released from hospital

Shula, 86, is the most successful coach in NFL history. He won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins and won six NFL Coach of the Year honors during his 33-year head coaching career. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997, Shula holds coaching records for most regular-season wins (328), most career wins (347) and is tied with Patriots coach Bill Belichick for most Super Bowl coaching appearances (six).