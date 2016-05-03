Don Shula undergoes medical treatment, released from hospital

Miami Dolphins coaching great Don Shula was hospitalized overnight Monday after suffering from fluid retention and sleep apnea, his wife said in a statement released by the team.
Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in Florida confirmed to NFL Media that Shula was treated and discharged Tuesday.
"Coach Shula has been admitted to the hospital due to fluid retention and sleep apnea," Mary Anne Shula stated. "The family is looking for a speedy recovery."
Shula, 86, is the most successful coach in NFL history. He won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins and won six NFL Coach of the Year honors during his 33-year head coaching career. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997, Shula holds coaching records for most regular-season wins (328), most career wins (347) and is tied with Patriots coach Bill Belichick for most Super Bowl coaching appearances (six).