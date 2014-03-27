Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to cover No. 1 receivers

When Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie chose the New York Giants over the New York Jetstwo weeks ago, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that it was due in part to Big Blue's "detailed plan" for the cornerback.
"Are you the best receiver of their team? (He's) following you then," Coughlin said, via The Star-Ledger. "He's physical enough. When you watch him closely, he doesn't shy away. He's got great big long arms, he's tall, he's fast, he can match up."
It's an interesting approach because DRC hasn't been used as a "shadow" corner in the past even though he possesses ideal size and speed.
With matchups against Dez Bryant, DeSean Jackson, Larry Fitzgerald, Andre Johnson, Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson, Rodgers-Cromartie will have a spotlight following him all over the field in 2014.
ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, director of pro personnel with the Eagles from 2010-13, believes DRC might "respond favorably" to the responsibility now even if he wasn't ready for it in his failed Philadelphia stint two years ago.
If Rodgers-Cromartie succeeds in locking down No. 1 receivers, the Giants might just boast one of the NFL's best secondaries with premier nickelback Walter Thurmond also joining the mix.
