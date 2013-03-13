Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie joining Denver Broncos

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie never lived up to expectations with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now the Denver Broncos will try to tap into the cornerback's considerable talent.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday night that the Broncos have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Rodgers-Cromartie. NFL.com's Albert Breer later reported the contract had been signed.
NFL.com's Akbar Gbajabiamila first reported that Rodgers-Cromartie was in Denver and close to a deal.
This could be a good fit for both sides. Rodgers-Cromartie joins an AFC favorite and will play alongside Champ Bailey, arguably the greatest cornerback of his generation. If Rodgers-Cromartie finds the consistency that made him a Pro Bowl player with the Arizona Cardinals, he will hit the market in a much better place next year.
Rodgers-Cromartie's contract echoes the one-year, $4 million deal the Broncos gave to Tracy Porter last March. They hope for better results this time.
This caps a successful second day of free agency for Broncos personnel czar John Elway, who stole Wes Welker away from the New England Patriots with a two-year, $12 million contract earlier Wednesday.