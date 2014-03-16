Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie interests Jets, Giants

It might be a Big Apple (well, East Rutherford) showdown for the services of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Rodgers-Cromartie completed weekend visits with both the New York Jets and New York Giants and will continue talks with both teams, according to two sources informed of the cornerback's visits.
Rapoport added that the Cleveland Browns could also be in the mix, and are currently attempting to gauge Rodgers-Cromartie's value. No visit is planned at this time.
Both teams are in need of a No. 1 cornerback and Rodgers-Cromartie is the best remaining cover man on the market. The Jets watched former franchise star Darrelle Revisjoin the New England Patriots last week, while the Giants failed in their attempt to land Alterraun Verner, who replaced Revis in Tampa.
The Giantsagreed to a deal with former Seattle Seahawks nickelback Walter Thurmond on Sunday. That move did not impact their drive to acquire Rodgers-Cromartie.
