Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Eagles' D has soft rep

If we compiled a list of adjectives that defensive players wanted people to describe them as, terms like tough, rugged, hard-nosed, intimidating, nasty and violent would be highly ranked.
Lombardi: No confidence in Philly
The word "pretty" would not be found anywhere on the list.
But pretty is exactly how Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said other teams describe his team's defense.
"Everybody looks at us as a pretty defense," Rodgers-Cromartie said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The former Arizona Cardinal explained that other teams believe the Eagles are "just big guys with big talent that don't really want to hit nobody."
The Eagles are a middle-of-the-road defense in terms of statistics, but with big-name players in the secondary and on the defensive line, a lot more was expected this season.
Replacing defensive coordinator Juan Castillo with Todd Bowles was supposed to shore up the Eagles' defense, but Rodgers-Cromartie said that after watching film, he agrees his unit doesn't hit well enough. He said teams will continue to run it down the Eagles' throats and dink-and-dunk their way down the field until Philadelphia proves it can make tackles.
"It's working. Why not?" Rodgers-Cromartie said. "That's one thing about this league. Until you fix it, it's always going to show itself."