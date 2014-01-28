Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie backs off retirement

NEWARK, N.J. -- Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie knew what questions were coming and didn't relish the moment. He waited for the official announcement that Super Bowl Media Day started before he began speaking.
"Now I'm on the clock," he said with a broad smile. "What's up?"
Rodgers-Cromartie knew what was up. He openly talked about retirement Monday, which was surprising to hear from a 27-year-old cornerback coming off a terrific season. As we surmised, DRC showed off his backpedaling skills on Tuesday.
"They misunderstood what I'm saying. I've got a one-year deal," Rodgers-Cromartie said. "There's been plenty of times when guys get a one-year deal and it doesn't pan out and that's it.
"That motivates you to go out there and play hard and stuff like that," he continued, before noting that he wasn't talking about "giving up."
It sounds like he got some talking points from his agent. Rodgers-Cromartie was pressed on how things got so "misunderstood" Monday when he was live on camera. He brought up the example of Fabian Washington, a first-round cornerback from DRC's hometown whose career didn't last long. But what about Rodgers-Cromartie's great 2013 season?
"Shhh," he joked. "I ain't heard that. You don't think about that. ... It's only a one-year deal."
Around The League asked Rodgers-Cromartie if he would take a long-term contract if offered one after Super Bowl XLVIII. He put his arm in the air and made the motion of an airplane on a runway.
"I'm taking off," he said of that scenario. "But I'm going to prepare for whatever if this is the last go around."
Rodgers-Cromartie said he'd love to stay in Denver, but the team hasn't talked to him about a possible new contract yet. It's a good bet that conversation is coming. And if the Broncos don't give Rodgers-Cromartie that long-term deal, some other team will. Millions will be offered; retirement can wait.
