Dominic Raiola's future with Detroit Lions in question

"Our roster is still a work in progress," Schwartz said, according to MLive.com's Anwar Richardson. "We're preparing right now for free agency. We got back from the Senior Bowl when we were working on draftable players this year. We're balancing right now as a coaching staff, working on all our cut-ups and evaluating those. I think I said this before, a lot of times you get a little different perspective of players from the end of the season. The way you felt the day after the season and month later when you've got done all your cut-ups, and things like that, free agency, and the draft.