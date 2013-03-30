Domenik Hixon reportedly draws interest from Browns

Hixon, who reportedly has visited with the Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions, caught 39 passes for 567 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2012. He has started in only 13 games with the Giants since 2007 and he wouldn't play more than a supporting role with the Browns behind Greg Little and Josh Gordon. With Josh Cribbs out the door, the Browns are in the market for a kick returner, something Hixon did for spurts with the Giants.