Domenik Hixon reportedly draws interest from Browns

Domenik Hixon hasn't generated much buzz on the open market, but the former New York Giants wide receiver might have a suitor in Cleveland.
Free-agent tracker
NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...
Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer reported Saturday that the Cleveland Browns have "mild interest" in Hixon, according to a league source. The 28-year-old wideout spent the past six seasons in New York as a secondary target for quarterback Eli Manning.
Hixon, who reportedly has visited with the Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions, caught 39 passes for 567 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2012. He has started in only 13 games with the Giants since 2007 and he wouldn't play more than a supporting role with the Browns behind Greg Little and Josh Gordon. With Josh Cribbs out the door, the Browns are in the market for a kick returner, something Hixon did for spurts with the Giants.
If he winds up with the Browns, Hixon instantly would be the oldest pass-catcher on a roster filled with youngsters.