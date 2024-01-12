Around the NFL

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill looking at 'positive side of things' following house fire; ready for rematch with Chiefs 

Published: Jan 12, 2024 at 07:53 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill continues to deal with the aftermath of last week’s house fire that displaced his family ahead of Saturday’s playoff showdown in Kansas City.

On Thursday, Hill likened what he's dealing with on the field to how athletes must adjust to adversity during games.

 "Right now, it's just a transition for us," he said of his family, per the team's official transcript. "But that's what players do. We find a way to bounce back. That's what life is, ups and downs. You have things happen and you have to find a way to adjust to adversity. So we just had a slight adversity and we're going to find a way to face it. And that's what we're doing now."

Hill added that his family is safe after the blaze, which is all that matters.

Given what he's dealing with off the field, it would be understandable if the star wideout were somewhat distracted heading into the postseason, but Hill rejected the idea that his attention will be diverted from Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

"Nah. Nah, for real," he said. "I feel like there are crazier things in the world going on. The way that I look at it is I'm not the only person in the world having a bad day. There are other people having bad days. God has blessed me with great things and I have a great support system with teammates and family and stuff like that. I just always try to look at the positive side of things. So that's been my whole approach throughout all of this. Although it sucks to see rooms destroyed and everything that you worked for destroyed -- it sucks -- but my main thing was health, making sure my kids are alright. And yeah, this gives me and my wife a chance to get closer."

Hill returns to Kansas City for the first time since being traded to Miami during the 2022 offseason. The NFL's leading receiver, with 1,799 yards and 13 receiving TDs, said he's approaching his first game at Arrowhead in a road jersey like any other contest.

"Just another game man," he said. "I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, I'm very excited for it. I'm not looking forward to the cold, but to see old faces again and play inside of Arrowhead is going to be a special moment for myself. It's going to be awesome."

Between the house fire and a return to where his All-Pro career started, it's been a big week of storylines for Hill.

After the speedster was slowed in the first meeting with the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, where he caught eight passes for 62 yards, with a long of 19 yards (one of two games this season he didn't have a 20-plus yard catch), the Dolphins need Hill to splash big plays in his old stomping grounds to get past the reigning Super Bowl champs this weekend.

