Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill looking at 'positive side of things' following house fire; ready for rematch with Chiefs 

Given what he's dealing with off the field, it would be understandable if the star wideout were somewhat distracted heading into the postseason, but Hill rejected the idea that his attention will be diverted from Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

"Nah. Nah, for real," he said. "I feel like there are crazier things in the world going on. The way that I look at it is I'm not the only person in the world having a bad day. There are other people having bad days. God has blessed me with great things and I have a great support system with teammates and family and stuff like that. I just always try to look at the positive side of things. So that's been my whole approach throughout all of this. Although it sucks to see rooms destroyed and everything that you worked for destroyed -- it sucks -- but my main thing was health, making sure my kids are alright. And yeah, this gives me and my wife a chance to get closer."

Hill returns to Kansas City for the first time since being traded to Miami during the 2022 offseason. The NFL's leading receiver, with 1,799 yards and 13 receiving TDs, said he's approaching his first game at Arrowhead in a road jersey like any other contest.

"Just another game man," he said. "I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, I'm very excited for it. I'm not looking forward to the cold, but to see old faces again and play inside of Arrowhead is going to be a special moment for myself. It's going to be awesome."

Between the house fire and a return to where his All-Pro career started, it's been a big week of storylines for Hill.