Firefighters battling large fire at home of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Published: Jan 03, 2024 at 03:13 PM
NFL.com wire report

Firefighters were battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches in South Florida, was shown on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water.

Hill was at Dolphins practice Wednesday as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

A Dolphins spokesperson said Hill is aware of the fire and has left practice. His family is out of the house and safe.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters after Wednesday's practice that the most important thing is that Hill's family is safe.

"I think that would be difficult for -- not just my teammates -- but anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now," Tagovailoa said. "I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He's good, as well. I know it's a little cliché to say, but things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I'm just glad that a lot of his family members are safe."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

