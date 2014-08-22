Dolphins waive former third-round pick Michael Egnew

The team on Friday waived its former third-round pick after just two disappointing seasons in South Beach.
Egnew failed miserably to emerge this summer in new coordinator Bill Lazor's Eagles-esque offense. The team attempted to use Egnew both in a fullback role and out wide after he served as a pass-catching tight end in Missouri's spread offense.
The Miami Herald reported this month that Egnew was "largely invisible since returning from a concussion" at camp. Losing fullback snaps this week to Dion Sims sealed his fate, according to the newspaper's Adam Beasley.
Egnew started just five games over two campaigns after making his biggest splash as the unforgettably clueless rookie on HBO's Hard Knocks two summers ago.
The stink of former general manager Jeff Ireland's many draft failures still fills the air in Miami. Egnew's release, though, is a crystal-clear indication that inherited players refusing to produce won't be around for long.