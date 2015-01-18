Dolphins unveil $400M renovation plan for Sun Life Stadium

Published: Jan 18, 2015 at 06:45 AM
dolphins-150118-wide.jpg

The Dolphins' 28 year-old stadium will usher in a new era of Miami football.

Over the next two years, Sun Life Stadium will undergo a $400 million renovation and modernization to enhance the fan experience.

The initiative is privately funded by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Phase one of the renovation will be to change every seat in the facility and rebuild the concourses on the 100 and 300 levels prior to the start of the Dolphins' 2015 season.

Phase two of the renovation involves the installation of a state-of-the-art canopy that will keep as many as 91 percent of the South Florida-faithful in the shade and protected from the rain on gameday. The roof canopy also aims to amplify stadium noise to hark back to the energy-filled Orange Bowl days. Four giant high-definition corner video boards will also be added.

"Steve (Ross) has made a commitment to ensuring that the stadium is going to be best-in-class, global entertainment destination, that the Dolphins will be here for a long time and that Dolphins fans will have as good an experience as anybody else in the NFL in terms of the venue that they go to," said Dolphins president and CEO Tom Garfinkel. "He's made that investment and I think that says a lot about his commitment to South Florida, to the fans here and to the Dolphins."

Sun Life Stadium's capacity will decrease from 76,018 to approximately 65,326 seats in 2015. The realignment will bring sideline seats 24 feet closer to the field. The project is scheduled to be completed in time for the start of the 2016 NFL season.

Organizers hope the host of improvements will attract events such as the Super Bowl or the College Football Championship.

The stadium-wide improvements are a great step in that direction.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

