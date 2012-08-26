Around the League

Presented By

Dolphins trade Vontae Davis to Colts for draft picks

Published: Aug 26, 2012 at 07:06 AM

The major trade winds that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been tweeting about over the last few days appear to involve the Miami Dolphins, specifically cornerback Vontae Davis.

According to FOXSports.com NFL insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer, the Dolphins and Colts have agreed to a trade that would send Davis to the Colts in exchange for a second-round draft pick in a currently unspecified season. Glazer adds that the deal has not yet been finalized.

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Jeff Darlington later confirmed reports of the trade with multiple sources.

Selected with the 25th overall draft pick in 2009 out of Illinois, Davis has started 36 of his 44 games for the Dolphins over the last three seasons, totaling 148 tackles, one sack and nine interceptions. Davis' four interceptions in 2009 and 2011 were team-highs.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Davis would solve the Colts' long-standing search for a starting cornerback to pair opposite Jerraud Powers.

For the Dolphins, trading Davis, who had been relegated to nickel corner status behind Sean Smith and Richard Marshall, they move a player who had been struggling to adapt to Kevin Coyle's system and pick up a valuable draft pick to continue the rebuild towards the future.

The 24-year-old Davis has two seasons remaining on his rookie contract. Davis will earn $957,500 in base salary in 2012 and is currently scheduled to make $1,136,250 in base salary with a $50,000 workout bonus in 2013.

UPDATE:The Colts and the Dolphins both confirmed the trade on their official websites. The Colts announced they have sent the Dolphins a 2013 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2013 late-round draft pick, which Glazer reports is a sixth-round pick.

UPDATE II: Davis thanked the Dolphins and their fans via Twitter.

UPDATE III: Colts head coach Chuck Pagano lauded the team for landing an "outstanding player."

"To get a guy of his caliber, playing the position he plays, again everything we try to do on a daily basis is with two things in mind -- with the team in mind and wining," Pagano said in a news release Sunday. "Vontae brings a great skill set, a great cover man, he's big, he's physical and he can run. Just throwing him into the mix, we feel we are getting an outstanding player that has proven himself and played at a high level in the league, and obviously will make us better moving forward."

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter @brian_mcintyre.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW