Dolphins trade Vontae Davis to Colts for draft picks

The major trade winds that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been tweeting about over the last few days appear to involve the Miami Dolphins, specifically cornerback Vontae Davis.
According to FOXSports.com NFL insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer, the Dolphins and Colts have agreed to a trade that would send Davis to the Colts in exchange for a second-round draft pick in a currently unspecified season. Glazer adds that the deal has not yet been finalized.
NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Jeff Darlington later confirmed reports of the trade with multiple sources.
Selected with the 25th overall draft pick in 2009 out of Illinois, Davis has started 36 of his 44 games for the Dolphins over the last three seasons, totaling 148 tackles, one sack and nine interceptions. Davis' four interceptions in 2009 and 2011 were team-highs.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Davis would solve the Colts' long-standing search for a starting cornerback to pair opposite Jerraud Powers.
For the Dolphins, trading Davis, who had been relegated to nickel corner status behind Sean Smith and Richard Marshall, they move a player who had been struggling to adapt to Kevin Coyle's system and pick up a valuable draft pick to continue the rebuild towards the future.
The 24-year-old Davis has two seasons remaining on his rookie contract. Davis will earn $957,500 in base salary in 2012 and is currently scheduled to make $1,136,250 in base salary with a $50,000 workout bonus in 2013.
UPDATE:The Colts and the Dolphins both confirmed the trade on their official websites. The Colts announced they have sent the Dolphins a 2013 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2013 late-round draft pick, which Glazer reports is a sixth-round pick.
"To get a guy of his caliber, playing the position he plays, again everything we try to do on a daily basis is with two things in mind -- with the team in mind and wining," Pagano said in a news release Sunday. "Vontae brings a great skill set, a great cover man, he's big, he's physical and he can run. Just throwing him into the mix, we feel we are getting an outstanding player that has proven himself and played at a high level in the league, and obviously will make us better moving forward."