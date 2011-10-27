Dolphins' Thomas practicing despite lingering hamstring issues

Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas returned to practice Thursday, a day after he was sidelined with what has been a year-long hamstring injury, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Thomas has struggled to stay healthy all season, missing two of the Dolphins' first six games. When he's been on the field, however, Thomas has been one of the most productive rookies in the NFL.
Thomas leads all rookie running backs with 302 yards on 75 carries and ranks 13th overall in the AFC in rushing.
The Post also reported cornerback Vontae Davis (hamstring) was limited during practice, while offensive linemen Richie Incognito and Marc Colombo both returned after sitting out on Wednesday.