Dolphins' Stephen Ross plays down Ryan Tannehill expectations

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross played down expectations for instant results from rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill, saying the team won't rush the eighth-overall pick in April's draft, according to The Palm Beach Post.
"The important thing is not to have great expectations up front, and bring him along," Ross said on the sidelines during a team charity event Friday. "See how it works for him. He certainly has the talent, and you don't want to get a guy down early. We've seen that before."
Tannehill is seen as a boom-or-bust type of prospect with outstanding athleticism but has limited game experience at quarterback, playing the position for less than two seasons at Texas A&M.
"We drafted Tannehill because we thought he'd be a great franchise quarterback. He has all the intangibles, (he's) a great athlete," Ross said.
Ross' comments come after current Dolphins have raved about the quarterback's acumen and maturity. Tannehill will also be running coordinator Mike Sherman's offense, which is very similar to the one he ran under Sherman in college.
"Obviously there's a big competition for the quarterback slot," the owner added. "We're not going to rush him into it, that's for sure."