Dolphins roll out red carpet for Tebow on 'Gator Day'

If the Dolphins' business side has its way, Tebow's faithful will scoop up tickets, which have been packaged as part of a Gator Day experience for $115 per person, as they head to Sun Life Stadium to watch their old quarterback play. They'll dress in the Gators' orange and blue (which happen to be the Broncos' colors), and they'll cheer for Tebow (who will be trying to defeat the Dolphins). And they'll do all of this in the same venue where the Miami Hurricanes play their homes games.