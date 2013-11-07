Dolphins' Richie Incognito allegedly harassed woman

Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito was accused of harassing a volunteer at a golf tournament in May 2012, according to a police report released by the Aventura (Fla.) Police Department and obtained Thursday by WPLG-TV in Miami.
Incognito was not charged for the incident in which he allegedly rubbed a 34-year-old female volunteer worker's privates with a golf club at the annual 'Fins Weekend Golf Tournament.
Silver: Tip of the iceberg in Miami?
"After that, he proceeded to lean up against her buttocks with his private parts as if dancing, saying 'Let it rain! Let it rain!'" the report states. "He finally finished his inappropriate behavior by emptying bottled water in her face."
The incident report also indicated that alcohol was involved.
The woman said several people witnessed Incognito's action but did nothing to stop him. She ended up filing a police report because Incognito never apologized.
Dolphins security was contacted, but nothing was done to address the incident, according to the report.
Several months after the organization was made aware of the accusation, Incognito was elected to the Dolphins' leadership council.
