Dolphins' return to Meadowlands recalls tripping incident

Let's play a game of name recognition. We'll give you a name, and you try to remember who it is.
Ready? Here we go. Sal Alosi.
3 ... 2 ... 1 ...
Time's up. If you're a student of recent NFL history, you'll remember Alosi as the former New York Jets strength and conditioning coach who tripped Dolphins cornerback Nolan Carroll during a punt return last December. Alosi's boneheaded deed was caught by CBS cameras, and he was quickly suspended and later fired by the Jets.
The whole incident was pretty weird and kind of sad, especially the next day when a shaken Alosi was hung out to dry by the franchise during a lonely mea culpa press conference.
While the Dolphinsreturn to the Meadowlands on Monday night for the first time since "Tripgate," Alosi will be back at work, serving as the strength and conditioning coach for Bryant University, a small private school outside Providence, R.I.
When told about Alosi's new gig, Carroll made it clear he held no grudges.
"I'm happy for him," Carroll said, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "He got another shot at it, which is good. You start at the bottom and work your way back up. That's what he's doing."
Alosi called Carroll personally in the hours after the famous incident to apologize. Carroll said he could tell Alosi was sincere in his regret.
"To tell you the truth, it hasn't even crossed my mind since the incident happened," Carroll said. "I put it in the back of my head after the week that it happened. Obviously, there were some bad intentions, but I forgive him at the end of the day, regardless of the situation."
That's good, since Carroll and the Dolphins need all the focus they can get right now. The franchise hasn't won a game since "Tripgate".