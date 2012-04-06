Dolphins reportedly to work out LSU's Morris Claiborne, others

It's been widely speculated the Miami Dolphins have set their sights on Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but a contingency plan could be in the works, as they reportedly will fly in a trio of top draft prospects, sources told The Miami Herald on Friday.
The team will take a closer look at LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne, South Carolina outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and Notre Dame receiver Michael Floyd, according to the newspaper.
In his latest mock draft, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger has Clairborne going fifth to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ingram and Floyd outside the top 10. Baldinger sees Tannehill falling to the Dolphins as the third quarterback off the board.
NFL Network analysts Mike Mayock and Ted Sundquist (the former Broncos general manager) said Miami should consider him at No. 8.
"His explosion off the line is exceptional -- I would compare it to Justin Blackmon's," Mayock said.
A receiver like Floyd could make sense considering the Dolphins must somehow replace the production of Brandon Marshall (81 receptions and 1,214 receiving yards), who was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason.
Sundquist said Miami could do what the Cincinnati Bengals did last year -- taking a receiver in the first round (A.J. Green) and a quarterback in the second (Andy Dalton).