Dolphins player: Lazor's offense evokes Chip Kelly's

New Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Bill Lazor worked under NFL coaching legends such as Joe Gibbs, Dan Reeves and Mike Holmgren before joining Chip Kelly's staff in Philadelphia last season.
If the early word out of South Beach is any indication, that one year with Kelly has had the biggest influence on Lazor's offensive philosophy.
"It's reminiscent of Chip Kelly's offense in Philadelphia, with the tempo and style," one undisclosed Dolphins player told Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.
Although Kelly runs primarily a spread offense, Lazor is also implementing some aspects of Holmgren's system.
"There are some West Coast offense concepts," the player added. "Some shotgun, some under center. They've discussed having both no-huddle and huddle. It's fast tempo."
The role of the fullback will give way to more two-tight-end sets and an occasional H-back, a position which first gained notice under Gibbs in the 1980s.
Lazor's uptempo scheme is excellent news for quarterback Ryan Tannehill and wide receiver Mike Wallace. Lazor is widely credited for the 2013 emergence of signal-caller Nick Foles, who led the NFL in passer rating after taking over for Michael Vick in October.
Wallace is excited about Lazor's "big play offense." He should be after seeing DeSean Jackson, a similarly gifted deep threat, turn in a career year under Kelly and Lazor last season.
Associates of Lazor have confirmed to The Herald that coach Joe Philbin has granted his new coordinator total control over the offense. That should be music to the ears of Dolphins fans who have witnessed a league-low two games of at least 30 points over the past two seasons.
