Dolphins plan to keep Rosenfels, not allow reunion with Texans

The Miami Dolphins don't intend to release quarterback Sage Rosenfels from injured reserve at this point, league sources said Monday.
Multiple reports said the Dolphins would release Rosenfels, who then would join the Houston Texans, with whom he played from 2006 to 2008. But the Dolphins plan to hold on to the veteran quarterback at this time, despite the undisclosed illness that landed him on IR.
The Texans are in the market for a quarterback after Matt Leinart was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a collarbone injury. The Texans already lost Matt Schaub for the season to a right foot injury.
Jeff Garcia, Trent Edwards and Brodie Croyle were among the other quarterbacks Houston worked out last week.